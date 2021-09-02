Europe-based ace Nigerian musician, Uyinmwen Omosigho, popularly called Don VS, has expressed his profound appreciation to the organisers of Edo Carnival 2021 for giving him an EDO European Artist of the Year award during the recently held carnival in Rome, Italy.

The carnival, which was put together by Edo State [email protected] plus took place from August 28 to 29 in Rome.

Don VS, a multiple award-winning Nigerian-born artist, told reporters few days after he received the award that he felt elated that a prestigious award could come from his people living in the Diaspora.

Don VS took to his Official Instagram page to say a big thank you to the organisers of Edo Carnival 2021, while also appreciating every attendee at the carnival for listening to his performance at the event.

“Thanks for having me, my Edolights @official_edwinomofoundation. What more can I say, May God bless each and every one for supporting and accepting my songs worldwide. I love you and I can’t wait to share with u guys my first ever album by December”, Don VS wrote on his social media handle.

The citation for the award to Don VS was announced by EDO United Union President Mr Edwin Omoregie and presented by Canada based Nollywood icon, Nosa Obaseki

The performance of Don VS at the occasion was received with loud obsession as there were dances and merriment.

The EDO European Artist of the Year award was given to Don VSv by the EDO United Union (Roma Lazio Italy) to recognize the artiste’s goodwill to promote Edo’s cultural heritage across the world.

“EDO European Artist of the Year is an award given to me by EDO United Union At EDO Carnival 2021 in Rome. This is a great honour from my very own brothers and sisters in EDO United Union. I am so glad and I want to say thank you so much to my people for deeming it fit to honour me this way”, Don VS said, when he was being honoured at the carnival.

Don VS has received several awards in the past which included Best song of the year ABMA Award Italy. His awards include Most Popular artiste of the Year 2018, (Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best artist song of the year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Others are Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Edo United union Roma, Lazio, Italy); Diapora Artist of the Year 2019 (Godsent Foundation (Award) and the Diaspora Artiste of the Year (Nega 2019 Germany).

