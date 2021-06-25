Ace Musician, Uyinmwen Omosigho, aka Don VS, has expressed optimism in featuring many Nigerian artists in his work at a later stage in his career.

The mega star who plies his trade outside the shores of Nigeria, recently narrated how the journey all began in 2004 in far away Benin City, the Edo state capital.

“I don’t have a specific artist to work with but I will work with any of the artists depending on the song. So all artists are good and I will work with as many I can work with, when the comes.

“I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004, Benin City was my starting point. I was on a TV show called Beat and Laugh at EBS, EDO Broadcasting Service,” Don Vs said. .

Collobaration is one of the strategies both new and young artists do not toy with and as such, his proposal to work with Nigerian artists can only be sweet music to ears.

“Who knows what a collaboration with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido will to Don Very career in the few years ahead?

As a testament to Uyinmwen Omosigho talent, Don VS is a proud winner of many laurels including

Best song of the year 2017, (ABMA award Italy).

Others include Most popular artist of the year 2018,(Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best artist song of the year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Others include Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Edo United union Roma, Lazio, Italy);

Diapora Artist of the Year 2019

(Godsent Foundation (award) and the

Diaspora Artist of the Year” (Nega 2019 Germany).

