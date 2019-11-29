In view of his outstanding achievements while in office as the first military governor of Lagos State, a professor of History at Osun State University, Siyan Oyeweso, has canvassed the immortalisation of the late Brigadier General Mobolaji Johnson.

Oyeweso made the call at a colloquium on the life and legacies of the departed Lagos State military governor in Ikeja, yesterday.

The colloquium was organised by Methodist Boys High School Old Boys Association in collaboration with Department of History and International Studies, Osun State University.

The colloquium, with the theme, “A Toast to Discipline, Integrity and Leadership,” had friends, scholars and associates of the late general in attendance.

Oyeweso said the giant strides and legacies left behind by the departed Johnson was worthy of emulation.

“Johnson administered Lagos well during his lifetime. From the beginning of his tenure to the end, he displayed a rare sense of integrity that is wanting in the society today.

“He was a man of integrity who will not want his name soiled in the garment of corruption even when he was wrongly accused, he was exonerated with a letter from the Head of State.

“The then head of state, General Olusegun Obasanjo, had to personally write a letter to exonerate him; that is his level of integrity, he was a man of his word.

“The late Johnson laid a solid foundation for the socio-economic development of Lagos State in the area of industry, housing, education, health and transportation being the pioneer governor.

“He developed all the ministries he created to make the state self-sustainable, and many commended him for his steadfastness, honesty and truthful nature,” he said.