Those of us conversant with the history of how societies turned to countries and then to nation-states are not surprised at the downward spin of political events in America in recent times. The developments, including the Donald Trump phenomenon, that made the world doubt if America is really the world’s example of democracy have been there for centuries. The seeds were planted during the foundational years of America. The absurdities then grew well entrenched roots.



My people of Umuiku Ozar Autonomous Community have this wise saying which all of us born there hold as costly wisdom. It says, “the day you cut a tree down is not the day the leaves begin to whither,” meaning that one does not sow today and reap same day. It takes quite a time for the seed to germinate, grow, mature and then begin to bear fruits. Factors rupturing American democracy today were infused into the body politic of that society more than two centuries ago. It has been part of the scheme and has served the system manipulators so well all these years, but recently things began to go awry because “evil” would always have an expiratory date and that exactly has been the fate of mighty America especially in recent times.

We heard and saw police brutality in a scale that should not be associated with a beacon of democracy. It became very traumatising when statistics pointed to hate acts arising from racism. We began to witness agitations, protests, rioting and massive vandalization went with it on a terrible scale, such that should not be seen in a society that is developed and prides itself as the global example of democracy. These were ugly testimonials, nobody liked the news, not even Americans themselves. It muddled things, sought to recreate the society they have known and enjoyed into something frightful. In their hearts they wished a quick halt and return to normalcy but none including the government could do anything to stop the nasty descent because factors propelling the fall to ignominy were not only huge, they had developed deep roots. The old subversive forces had one of theirs as the president of the country.

What better catalyst would be available to a group than this? Of course, troublers of the American system took more than adequate advantage of their «gain» and made great use of it, pursuing old time follies which in the early life of America were passed as state policies. Former President Donald Trump is a racist. One saw this through in the set up around him. One could easily tell he subscribed to the discredited theory on purity of races looking through those who surrounded him at every given time. During the “Black Lives Matter” protest President Trump held on to ‘law and order’ than he did on fairness and justice.

To a reasonable extent most Americans knew who he was, even before he won the primaries to become a candidate of the Republican Party. It would seem everyone knew what he represented and what he could do with power and the big question has been: how did he get to be President of America if his thoughts were far from the democratic ethos of America? Some, in fact quite a lot described him as an “outsider” who just stumbled into power. Could it be true of a man who has more than 70 million voters lined behind him?

The truth is that Trump was not an accidental discharge, he is a product of the dark side of America’s politics which has been there from Independence but was forced to beat an unintended retreat following realities associated with building a country out of deep seated plurality. When whites brought blacks much against their will to the New World, it was not to stay, it was to use their labour to develop the settlements into modern thriving enclaves and thereafter do away with them one way or the other.

Indeed attempts were made in this light using diseases and when this didn’t produce desired outcome, they mooted settlements in Africa for repatriated blacks. Liberia and Sierra Leone did not just sprout up as natural creations. Those who know African history are aware that these were colonies established by colonialists and later imperialists to serve as settlements for blacks who were to be forcefully returned to Africa in furtherance of desire to keep their society as one of “pure” race. That obnoxious experiment failed like the one before it but the dream was never discarded. Till the present, the white population is using other means including what is now known as “return to rural areas,” to try and recreate the American nation to a place of their old dream.

This is the force behind the country’s upheavals, when some of their leaders are bold to talk about disunity. It ought to be race conflicts but they are careful not to go the whole hog for fear of a terrible backlash, yet it is the simmering force that is seizing the atmosphere and taking converts. It is the idea that threw up Trump much to the chagrin of the American establishment that has in over two centuries managed America under pretensions. Trump ruptured the pretensions, he tore veils and we can attest that the consequence was becoming too costly.

America was beginning to boil and even tear apart. The nation on the mountaintop was making a fast descent. The America we knew and held in great awe was losing respect and her world leadership status. To an extent America’s gradual fall was beginning to constitute a huge threat to world peace. Something had to give in to restore normalcy. Who had to be sacrificed if not the “beast” that strayed into human habitat? It had to be hunted down, killed and its blood used to appease the gods. This is why Trump had to fall and made to fall in a manner he would be so terribly wounded. He should thank his stars he was not eliminated.

Trump and Trumpism is foretaste of what would yet come. What the coming of Trump has done is that it has alerted the moderate establishment forces of what is cooking underground and nature of what could erupt if care is not taken. I am sure with what they have seen in just four years of Trump, efforts would be made to nip in the bud this foreboding. My people say a scheduled war does not take a cripple by surprise. That is a key lesson the unexpected emergence of Trump has left behind. Trump has proved to Americans and the world that the possibility exists that one man can seize the great nation and constitute a threat to the country and the entire world.

The American political system obviously took a big dent from the Trump misadventure. While we could agree there are institutions in place and their functionality ascertained, there was a possibility Trump couldn’t have gone through the set ups if the make up of the houses in parliament were not favourable to his party. Or if the polls that followed the general election went in favour. These are issues that should prompt detailed review of the American political architecture. Nevertheless the system deserves an applause.

Many the world over were glad to see state governors, even of same party with the President, disagree openly with the him on law and legality of process. We heard security declaring openly their loyalty to the country and not to any public officiao, the President inclusive. We saw legislators debate intelligently, throwing away bias and partisanship. President Trump appointed many to the Supreme Court and Federal courts, he banked on them to return favour but not one did. We have had and still have courageous patriots in our clime yet we need to build to the highest level. The room for improvement is massive. It has to filled urgently. I commend American Vice President Mike Pence, he is a hero of the entire episode. He displayed balance when it mattered most, no prevarication, time wasting or misinterpretations, he dealt with matters in a straight, legal way.



Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden took over Wednesday, he has inherited a deeply divided country. In realisation of that his theme revolved around unity. He would require serious efforts to reverse misdirections in the system which got worse with Trump. The good news is that Biden has started well, we could see modern America in his initial arrangement. I don’t see any good Biden presidency would do to Africa in a substantial way. Africans have themselves played themselves into a point of irrelevance. This is hard to swallow but it is the truth.

A relation told me few days ago that not more than 5000 whites came into Africa and held everybody captive, turning many into slaves. He maintained it wouldn’t have been without willingness to collaborate by local saboteurs and their cohorts. He said we should be ashamed of ourselves. I told him things have gone worse now. Our leaders compete on who can deliver their areas for total exploitation. This is the bane of our society today; it has made us dependent enclaves, always what is there for us. Beggars don’t receive exalted attention as a right, it is a preserve of those who pick their opportunities in the very raw state they found them and turn them to value.