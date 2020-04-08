Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has asked governors of South East to make consider the provision of food, security, water and electricity their priority at this period of socio-economic stress occasioned by COVID-19.In a message to Igbo, signed by ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, National Secretary, Prof. Narth Aniekwu and Chairman, Media and Publicity Bureau, Chief Abia Onyike, the group enjoined wealthy Igbo sons and daughters to donate directly to their villages and communities instead of the governments.

The group also tasked governors of the region to implement the sit-at-home order in a way that the people would not be faced with acute starvation.

“There should be room for them to sell and buy their basic needs while observing basic rules of social distancing, use of gloves and sanitisers. This was the best time to put to practice the famed spirit of being brother’s keeper which the Igbo were reputed for,” the ADF said.

The group said Igbo were currently faced with two deadly forces – COVID-19 and Fulani invasion and said it had set up a committee to reduce the basic rules drawn from global and national authorities regarding COVID-19 to simple messages in English and Igbo languages for transmission to the town unions and churches across Igboland.

It therefore, urged town unions to appoint town criers who would go round twice a week to spread the messages to their various communities.