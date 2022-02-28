By Doris Obinna

The chairman of the editorial board, Independent Newspapers, Mr. Donatus Duru, has cried out to government, public-spirited individuals, corporate bodies and organisations for financial support of N12 million to enable him undergo urgent for kidney transplant.

At the moment, 54-year-old Duru is on renal treatment due to the ailment. He is on dialysis at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos, and is in dire need of financial support for his treatment.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

His wife, Mrs. Stella Chima, lamented that her husband had been battling kidney failure among other co-existing diseases, including comorbidities, hypertension and hyperlipidemia.

She said that her family could no longer cope with her husband’s medical bills. According to her, her husband’s dialysis costs about N180,000 per week, inclusive of procedures, investigations, medications and dialysis proper.

While thanking the management of his oganisation for its unwavering support since Duru was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2019, she bemoaned the cost of managing his condition, which has now deteriorated.

In an emotion-laden voice, she said: “My husband would soon undergo another dialysis on Wednesday and would need blood booster and blood transfusion, among other things.”

A letter signed by Dr. A.A. Busari, consultant nephrologist for the medical director/CEO, General Hospital, Gbagada, dated August 5, 2021, confirmed Mr. Duru’s ailing condition.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The letter read in part: “Duru Donatus is a known patient of the nephrology unit who was initially admitted in 2019 and was initially managed as a case of advanced chronic kidney disease.

“He was subsequently placed on twice-weekly hemodialysis and other nephrology care. His condition has, however, deteriorated into end-stage renal disease and he will require a renal transplant. Kindly render all necessary assistance.”

The once cheerful man is now struggling to stay alive.

Making a passionate appeal, his wife said: “It is with utmost humility and respect that I, on behalf of my family, solicit your kind intervention and assistance in raising N12 million to facilitate the surgery.”

Assistance can be rendered to the patient through his account with the following details: Duru Nnanwa Donatus, Zenith Bank, 1000722103.

Duru can be reached through his mobile telephone numbers: 07062151375 and 08059218946.