From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), has said that donkey hide is still on the export prohibition list, adding that the resumption of the certification of that commodity for export hinges on the rebound of the Nigerian donkey herd which is still classified as an endangered species. Dr. Vincent Isegbe, in a statement signed by the Head of Media, Communication and Strategies, Dr. Chigozie Nwodo, yesterday, advised the public to disregard news reports that erroneously suggested that NAQS had resumed the certification of donkey skin for export.

Isegbe, however pointed out that the agency met with all the relevant associations in September 2021, to chart a course towards restocking the donkeys through breeding and ranching in order to put the animals beyond the threat of extinction. He added that the government would consider delisting donkey hide from the contraband category only after the scale has tilted in favour of the recovery of the Nigerian donkeys.

“The decline of the donkey population in Nigeria was driven by surging demand for Donkey hide in Asia.

“The product is used in making potions and items presumed to have therapeutic and cosmetic value,” he added.