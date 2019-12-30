Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Nigerian Muslim youths, particularly members of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), have been called upon to abide by the lessons of peace and virtues of unity and peaceful co-existence.

Prof. Siyan Oyeweso of the Department of History, Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State made the call at the weekend during a monthly seminar series organised by the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Abere, Osogbo, on the theme: “Being a Good Muslim.”

He said the youths had always been accused of being at the centre of diverse insecurity challenges bedevilling the nation.

He attributed the youth’s involvement in the crisis to lack of proper education and parental failure.

He, however, called on the Federal Government agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration as well as security agencies particularly the Department of State Services, police and Civil Defence to keep monitoring the activities of the youths and ensure they are brought to book whenever they were found wanting in cases related to corruption, fraud, drug abuse, cybercrime and other criminal activities, regardless of the status of their parents.

The guest lecturer and Muslim scholar, Adeyemi Balogun, called on the Nigerian Youths Council to wake up from slumber and initiate programmes such as seminars, symposiums, rallies and conferences to orientate the youths towards participation in nation development, instead of being used by politicians for selfish interests which would never take the country to the desired destination.