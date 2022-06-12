From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged youths in the country not to abandon Nigeria to “those who are messing it up.”

He equally told them that the future is in their hands, and urged them to hold a firm belief that “today is their day as against the famous cliché that youths are the leaders of tomorrow.”

The former president spoke yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at an event tagged “[email protected] Free Keke Programme,” where 85 tricycles were distributed to beneficiaries as part of the activities marking his 85th birthday.

The tricycles were donated through the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) with beneficiaries drawn from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Obasanjo said that despite many challenges confronting Nigeria, he urged the younger generation to take advantage of the opportunities being created in the country.

He also charged them to brace up and make necessary contributions towards addressing challenges of the nation.

He stressed that if the youths leave things to those who are messing up the country, and who say that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow, they would never have that tomorrow.

His words: “The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country.

