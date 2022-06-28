From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An Nnewi-based legal practitioner, Mr Pascal Ugwuanyi has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari over what the lawyer described as utter neglect of federal roads in Enugu North senatorial zone.

Mr Ugwuanyi, a former Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nnewi branch and currently the National Chairman of Opi Nsukka Lawyers Forum said he had written series of letters to President Buhari some years ago and even had a chat with his Media Aide, Mr Femi Adesin on the same issue of dilapidated roads in his area, all to no avail.

He said he always felt bad each time he remembered the state of the roads in Enugu senatorial zone especially when he travelled home. He said this made him to question whether the zone was still regarded as part of Nigeria.

“We have about four major roads linking Nsukka and accessing it in Enugu North senatorial zone. We have one from Anambra State through Uzouwani; there is another one from 9th Mile Corner; there are two roads there, one is old road and the other one is the express.

“One is linking Nsukka senatorial zone through Agbo, Ukehe while the other one is linking Nsukka senatorial zone through Ozara and other towns. We have another road linking Nsukka senatorial zone from Markudi through Benue State then you get to Obeleafor.

“I must tell you that as I’m speaking to you now the Federal Government has not in any way remembered any of these roads. I don’t know whether the contractors awarded the roads didn’t want to do the work or nobody wants to query them or that the roads were never awarded at all, ” the lawyer said.

He complained that because of the bad nature of the roads, a journey that would have taken one not more than one hour or thirty minutes would now take up to three hours to complete.

Ugwuanyi said if you attempted to try the old road to access Nsukka, that you would see that the roads were death traps.

“That road leads to a town called Ukehe where the former Governor of Enugu State, Okwy Nwodo comes from. You will never believe that the road is leading to a town where the former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo comes from. The road is in a terrible bad state. It is better imagined than to play the road. If you want to play through the express, it is the same, ” he articulated.

According to Ugwuanyi, if you want to access Nsukka through Onitsha-Uzouwani road, that is where you will see the most terrible situation.

He questioned whether Enugu North senatorial zone was not entitled to the benefits of Buhari administration. He said that the Buhari administration had less than fifteen months to round off and wondered whether Nsukka roads would be left like that as he leaves office.

He said that Mr Adesina had promised him that he would draw the attention of Mr President to his series of petitions calling for help in the road matter but was surprised that nothing had been done to prove that he ever discussed the matter with his boss.

“I’m once again appealing to the Federal Government under His Excellency, President Buhari to come to the rescue of my people.

“Nsukka people are known for huge agricultural produce but there are no access roads to evacuate their farm produce and unemployed youths who are supposed to benefit from agricultural expansion in the area remain unemployed and everyone knows the adverse effects of these young ones roaming the streets and villages without jobs, ” he concluded.