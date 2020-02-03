Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and governorship candidate of the Pepoles Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni has urged Plateau communities never to abandon their villages to bandits.

He urged them to stand firm in God and resist further attempts to displace them from their communities.

Useni, disclosed this at the weekend when he led a special PDP team on a visit to the two communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas which suffered attacked by people believed to be herdsmen.

He lamented that about 22 people died in the attacks in three villages in Bokkos – Kwatas, Marish and Ruboi and 12 in Kulben in Mangu Local Government Areas respectively.

“We are very saddened by the loss of precious human lives. We are visiting to express our sympathy and to encourage those of you alive to be strong hearted.

“We must show greater wisdom in the way we live as communities. We need to remain alert at all times to thwart the efforts of attackers rather waking up later to react only after the damage has been done.

“We know that vengeance belongs to God. Ours is to stay awake and watch while also praying, we should not abandone our communities no matter what happened.”

Useni donated 20 bags of rice and N200,000 each at both Kwatas and Kulben villages to ameliorates their hardship.

Responding on behalf of the Saf Forof, De Bulus Ali Magaji, the Saf Tarangol, De Monday Masok thanked Senator Useni for the visit.

“We are very elated at your presence here with us. The attack shocked us because our people are peaceful, and there was no previous provocation whatsoever which might have led to the attack.”

Ward Head of Kulben, Da Siman Mangdik, said their hearts were strengthened by Useni’s visit.

“This is the first time we are witnessing such tragedy. And we want to say very strongly that our people and generations after them are determined to remain on this land and not abandon it for any reason.”