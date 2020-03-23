George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor , Senator Hope Uzodimma, has warned that any of the appointees of his administration who abuses his oath of office, would be shown the way out.

He also charged the commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants to bring to fore their wealth of experience to drive his vision of prosperity which he said is anchored on rehabilitation, reconstruction and recovery.

Uzodinma who stated this yesterday at the swearing-in of commissioners and other appointees of his administration at the Ahiajoku International Convention Centre, called on the them to see their appointments as a privilege that should not be abused.

He warned that he will not hesitate to sack any appointee who indulges in actions that will bring the administration into disrepute in any form.

He said: “It is important that you don’t take the oath of office as a mere ritual; you must take every word there seriously. You owe it a duty to Imo people and God to ensure that you don’t fail in your assignment. You are now a magnifying glass through which the public will see our government.

“Your actions and inactions going forward from today matters a lot. All those things you have done in the past that did not matter before, matters now. You must watch what you say or do as a government representative. Any action that is capable of bringing the government to ridicule will be unacceptable to us.

So, I expect all of you to exhibit a high sense of discipline and you must lead by example at your place of work, be it a ministry or agency,” Uzodinma said.

In a related development, the governor said that welfare of civil servants will be a top priority of his administration. He then advised heads of ministries and agencies to submit their payrolls and other relevant data on time to the adequate authorities so that salaries can be paid on time.

“To this end, it is important to make it absolutely clear that I have never broken, will never break my promise of making sure that workers salaries are paid before the end of the month, “ the governor said.