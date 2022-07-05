The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, cautioned corps members posted to Gombe State against accepting ride from strangers as a way of ensuring their safety.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen Mohammed Fadah, gave the advice at the temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State, during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course.

Fadah said it was important for corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid acts that could endanger their lives.

He listed some of the acts to include acceptance of ride from strangers, staying out late, attending night parties, visit to dangerous places amongst others.

Fadah, who was represented by Mrs Ada Imoni, the NYSC State Coordinator, however, said the scheme was committed to ensuring the safety of all corps members.

He noted that the corps members have the responsibility of complementing the scheme’s efforts by not exposing themselves to danger.

“The management remains committed to your security and general welfare. Accordingly, we are in constant liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders.

“This is with the view to ensuring your safety as well as addressing other essential needs for a fulfilling service year,” he said.

Fadah also warned against unauthorised journeys and night trips, adding that travelling at night would not only increase the risk of accident, but also make rescue difficult.

“You are, therefore, advised to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe.

“Furthermore, you should board vehicles only at approved motor parks so as to avoid falling prey to criminals,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,240 corps members, comprising 903 males and 337 females have be posted to various communities across in the state for their primary assignments. (NAN)