From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

National Peace Committee (NPC) has cautioned contestants in the December 5 by-elections not to further add to the already horrible situation that the nation is facing.

NPC Chairman and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), made the call in a statement, in Abuja.

Abubakar said there were already very troubling times in the country as Nigerians hear of the almost daily losses of human lives and the destructions of lives and livelihoods.

Abubakar also told the contestants that Nigerians are expecting a lot from them, urging them to be law-abiding and play by the rules.

“I write to extend the best wishes of NPC to the contestants in the coming elections taking place across the country for seats in the National Assembly.

“I want to congratulate those who have crossed the hurdles in the electoral process to come to this final stage. Your struggle and willingness to serve must be backed with commitment to obeying the laws and the processes laid down by the relevant authorities.

“Nigerians are expecting a lot from you. These are already very troubling times in our country as we hear of the almost daily losses of human lives and the destructions of lives and livelihoods. Do not further add to an already horrible situation that our nation is facing,” Abubakar said.

Abubakar appealed to the contestants on behalf of the NPC members to be law-abiding, play by the rules and conduct themselves with the utmost discipline.

He urged the contestants to call on their supporters to do the same to ensure peaceful elections.