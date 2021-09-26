From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has asked Nigerians not to allow the current challenges facing the nation to push them towards advocating for the disintegration of the country as the consequences will not only be uncertain, but unimaginable.

Governor Lalong, who was speaking at the inter-denominational church service to mark the 61st Independence Anniversary at the Government House, Chapel, Rayfield Jos, said Nigeria still remains a great nation that will surmount its challenges to realise its potentials for greatness.

‘While some may use the current travails that the nation is witnessing to cast a shadow of hopelessness and despondency, we should never allow the trials of today overshadow the many successes that our nation has witnessed in the past and the many good things that have continued to happen up till date,’ he said.

‘Many prophets of doom had prophesied that we shall not live to witness this year and some people representing both internal and external interests have also worked fruitlessly to fulfil this prophecy.’

Governor Lalong said he was very sure that at the end of the day, Nigeria shall emerge very strong and prosperous, exceeding all expectations and putting behind all disappointments.

All that is needed according to him is for Nigerians to work together in unity, tolerance, sincerity, loyalty and patriotism to ensure that the nation lives up to its God-given potentials.

‘For long, we have focused on our differences and weaknesses and trivialised or even ignored our strengths and prospects. We seem to dissipate so much energy on defining people based on their religion, tribe, ethnicity and even political orientation completely neglecting their capacities, gifts, talents and willingness to serve humanity.

‘We have been blinded by such myopic considerations that we fail to see that God has a plan for creating us with diversity and yet making us dependent on one another.’

Governor Lalong maintained that there is no great nation that has refused to embrace diversity, tolerance, excellence, good work ethics, and a national philosophy that is based on honesty, the reward for hard work and punishment for deviance.

He insisted that Nigerians cannot embrace corruption, despise hard work, shun the rule of law, champion nepotism and bigotry, act selfishly, oppress one another particularly the and vulnerable, and yet expect to build a great nation.

Great nations according to him have entrenched good governance, rule of law, tolerance, patriotism, social welfare, respect for human rights and zero tolerance to corruption and indiscipline – an example that Nigeria has no option than to follow if it must make headway.

Reading from the book of Jeremiah 27 and Luke 8:24-25 among other chapters, Deputy Chaplain of the Plateau State Government House Chapel, Rev Ezekiel Dewan, said Nigerians must avoid negative narratives as there is power in the tongue.

He said those who give up at difficult times may not benefit from God’s intervention when it arrives as they may be too blind to recognise it.

He admonished Nigerians to pray for God’s mercy on Plateau State and Nigeria, as the Bible directs citizens to not only pray for their leaders, but also for the cities where they dwell. He also asked that there should be constant prayers for God to turn the wisdom of the wicked into foolishness and stop them from troubling Nigeria.

In separate goodwill messages, the Atah Ateng of Ganawuri (representing the State Traditional Council), GOC 3rd Division and Commander Operation Safe Haven, Maj Gen Ali, said though Nigeria is passing through difficulties of insecurity, poverty and disease among others, there is hope for the future as God is raising leaders who will unite all people, lead with the fear of God, and shun all forms of evil for national development.

