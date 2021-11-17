From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke, has identified sycophants, greedy and avaracious politicians as the killers of democracy and democracy dividends and advised Anambra State Governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to avoid them.

He told the Governor-elect that if he wanted his administration to succeed, he should be careful with those politicians who would come around him with the sole interest to share the money meant for the development of the State.

Speaking to newsmen in his country home, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the State, Okeke said Soludo should learn from former Governors who failed by reason of listening to avaricious politicians that masqueraded as godfathers.

“The Governor-elect has the capacity to take Anambra to the next level given his knowledge, antecedents and vast connections. For the little time I interacted with him, I found in him a person who has the capacity to turn the fortune of the State for the better,” Okeke said.

“He promised that he has the international connections that would make the light of the State to shine better, and to leave the State better than it is at present. We all believed him because of the legacy he left at the banking sector, when he was CBN Governor.

“My advice to Soludo is that he should avoid greedy and avaricious politicians. Such people can frustrate any administration, and are capable of stopping any government from fulfilling election promises to the people.

” Citizens of Anambra hold Soludo him in very high esteem, and that was why he received massive support during the governorship election. He must not betray this confidence,” he added.

Speaking on the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the former PSC boss urged the federal government to address injustice, which he said led to agitations.

He said: “I will advise the Nigerian government to address injustice. Agitations by IPOB arise from marginalization, inequality and lack of level playing ground for all to operate. Where there is no justice, agitation will continue to reign. I believe strongly that if there is equity, agitations will die down.”

On the 2023 Igbo presidency, Okeke also noted that Igbo people of the South East extraction had sound materials for president, and urged Nigerians to give the South East the opportunity to serve the country in that capacity.

“Since inception of this country, Nigeria has not had elected president of the South East extraction. All other geographical zones have had their own fair shares. This region has people, who if given the opportunity to become president, can turn the fortunes of the country around. Therefore, continued deprivation of the region the opportunity to produce president does not, in any way, show justice, equity and fair play.”