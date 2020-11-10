Magnus Eze, Enugu

MOVEMENT for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Uchenna Madu has advised that it was in the mutual interest of the people of the South East and South South to remain united and defend the interest of the defunct Eastern region.

The pro-Biafra group made the call against the backdrop of the recent meeting between South East governors and Igbo leaders with Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike following violent clashes in Oyigbo between some Igbo and security establishments that left some dead and injured.

MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel in a statement, lauded the eloquent and bold steps taken by South East governors to restore peaceful and cordial relationship with ethnic groups in Obigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State that was temporary lost recently.

“We can never allow our enemies to continue in their hypocritical and subtle means of sowing dangerous seed of discord among brothers.

“Obigbo has been the centre of Igbo civilization and cultural exploits. There is a greater battle of survival ahead of Ndigbo and the rest of eastern region in Nigeria. Our people should know that the Arewa people are seriously busy projecting all kinds of political instabilities and launching a dangerous campaign of calumny against the choice, right and turn of Ndigbo to produce the next president.

“The Arewa leaders instigated and sponsored the violence that erupted during the EndSARS protest to blackmail the legitimate demand for good governance and restructuring of Nigeria. MASSOB encourages the South East and South South governors and their political, traditional, opinion and religious leaders to unite as one family in defending the Eastern region and demanding the rightful turn of Eastern region to produce the next president of Nigeria.”