Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Uchenna Madu has advised that it was in the mutual interest of the peoples of South-East and South-South for the two regions to be united.

The pro-Biafra group which spoke on the heels of the recent meeting between South-East Governors and Igbo leaders with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, urged the two zones to defend the defunct Eastern region.

MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel in a statement, lauded the eloquent and bold steps taken by Southeast governors to restore the peaceful and cordial relationship the citizens and residents of Obigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State shared together, that was temporary lost recently.

It, therefore, sued for peace and harmonious collaboration among the brother regions especially in pursuing the 2023 presidency.

MASSOB stated: “We can never allow our enemies to continue in their hypocritical and subtle means of sowing dangerous seeds of discord among brothers.

“Obigbo has been the centre of Igbo civilization and cultural exploits. There is a greater battle of survival ahead of Ndigbo and the rest of the eastern region in Nigeria. Our people should know that the Arewa people are seriously busy projecting all kinds of political instabilities and launching a dangerous campaign of calumny against the choice, right and turn of Ndigbo to produce the next president.

“The Arewa leaders instigated and sponsored the violence that erupted during the EndSARS protest to blackmail the legitimate demand for good governance and restructuring of Nigeria.

“MASSOB encourages the Southeast and South-South governors and their political, traditional, opinion and religious leaders to unite as one family in defending the eastern region and demanding the rightful turn of the eastern region to produce the next president of Nigeria.”