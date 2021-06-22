By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Igbo women, home and abroad, have been admonished to uphold Igbo culture wherever they may be. They were also urged not to allow their cherished identity to go into extinction.

Making the remarks in Lagos, the president of Alaba International Market, Mr. Leo Okafor, who was also the chairman of the day during a culture day organised by Igbo Community Association in Awoyaya, Lekki, described Igbo people as the most industrious people in the country.

The programme, which would not be forgotten in a hurry by those who witnessed it, attracted prominent sons and daughters of Igboland, as well as friends and well-wishers.

The chairman of the day said that Awoyaya had over 80 per cent concentration of Igbo in Lagos, just as Amowu-Odofin and Orile also played host to a large number of Igbo people.

He urged the women not to allow the culture of tying wrapper to go extinct, saying that it was a unique way of identifying the ethnic group. He called on women and girls to portray Igbo culture by also dressing in ways that Igbo people are known for.

One of the highlights of the occasion was the introduction of six elected executives that would pilot the affairs of the association for the next few years.

Dancers, masquerades, and Igbo entertainment groups were on hand to add glamour to the event.

Okafor pledged to assist in raising funds to build a hall for the association. He was said to have been helping other Igbo people living in other areas, particularly in promoting Igbo culture. It was necessary for them to get a benefiting hall.

“When you get a land, please, inform me and I will do the needful,” he pledged.

Also, he said Igbo culture portrayed the people exactly the way they were. He lamented that people were throwing away the once-cherished culture and embracing other cultures.

Also, the newly elected chairman of the association, Mr. Innocent Obi, urged the new executives to be of good behaviour, noting that the election that brought them on board was peaceful. He further tasked them on peace and unity.

He encouraged every member to work with the chairman to bring about good leadership and make sure the empowerment programme, which has sustained the association over the years, was strengthened.

The father of the day, Eze Chris Offor, the Eze of Ibeju-Lekki, prayed for the wellbeing of the people and called on them to set high standards for others to emulate.

Looking at the insecurity in the country, he called on the Igbo to be united, requesting that they regularly look into the affairs of others and give a helping hand.

The chairman of the electoral committee of the association, Joseph Anabuike, stated that new leaders were transparently elected on March 21 to champion the cause of Ndigbo. He urged all Igbo people anywhere in the world to identify with one another.

He refuted allegations in some quarters that the Igbo were troublemakers, saying, instead, that they were peacemakers.

He stated that the increasing level of insecurity that in the South-East was because of government’s failure to live up to its responsibility.

“Today, it has become necessary for us to safeguard ourselves. So, the Ohanaeze leaders are holding meetings in order to see the way forward for the South East people,” he said.