From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation has cautioned students of tertiary institutions in Kogi State against the use of illicit drugs and other substances capable of destroying their future.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Williams Illah stated this during Education Outreach Programme organized by the organization for matriculating students of Kogi State College of Education Ankpa.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Illah in his paper presentation titled “Illicit use of substances and drug abuse, said that the President and founder of Foundation, Ambassador Gabriel Onoja has expressed worried over the decay in the society as a result of ritual killings, cultism, drugs abuse and other unethical conducts that are prevalent in the society as well as educational institutions.

He noted that Onoja’s concern necessitated his social intervention programmes in schools to educate Nigerian youths on the dangers of social vices in the society.

Speaking further, the Executive Director of the Foundation identified peer pressure, parental or family irresponsibility, influence from parents that are into drugs,

failure of the mass media to create educating contents, too much availability and exposure of drugs to youths and lack of monitoring on the part of regulatory agencies as the major causes of drug abuse in the society.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He noted that the effect of illicit substances most often led to students having psychologically and emotionally problems which affects their studies and called on parents , government and regulatory agencies to be proactive in eradicating the incessant use of illicit drugs in tertiary institutihigh

“Illicit use of drugs also lead to

stress, fatigue, anxiety, It is largely responsible for bullying,

It is responsible for students beating up lecturers once they are high, suicide and murder sets in when they are depressed, It leads to rape and killing of fellow human beings,

emotional disability among others” he said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

In his speech, the Provost of the College Dr Muhammed Kabir Ibrahim described the sensitization embarked upon by the Foundation on the effect of illicit drugs as a welcome development , assuring that the institution would sustain the partnership already created by the organization.

“Apparently government alone can not provide all the needs of any tertiary institution and we have been looking for a robust and sincere partnership and Enemona Josh Humanitarian Foundation has proved to us that they are capable to partner with us to move the citadel of learning higher” he said.