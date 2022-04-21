President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Sampson Ayokunle has called on christians across Africa to remain steadfast to God, and not allow news of insurgencies, bad governance, political instabilities and other misnomers to shake their faith.

He stated this at the public lecture held as part of the activities of the 75th anniversary of Christ Holy Church International Central Cathedral, Ndoni, Rivers State.

The cleric admonished christians in leadership positions to always stand for the truth, which he said, would also breed a peaceful society.

“When you are in leadership position, make up your mind to do justice. When there is justice, there is peace,” he said.

Ayokunle commended the General Superintendent of Christ Holy Church International, Most Rev. Daniel Okoh, for his bravery and zealousness in the christian body across Africa. He congratulated the church for the anniversary and asked that more prayers be said for men and women whose efforts have kept the church alive.

Giving his lecture, titled: Christ Holy Church International: A Story of God’s Providence, President, Goodnews Theological Seminary, Ghana, Rev. Thomas Oduro, said God’s providence was available to christians all over the world.

“No human is so great to be beyond the need for God’s care and no human is so small to be over looked for God’s care,” he said.

General Superintendent, Christ Holy Church International, Arch-Bishop Daniel Okoh, said the success of the church for 75 years was due to total dependence and submission to the directives of the Holy Spirit.

