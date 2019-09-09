Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu Jnr. has appealed to leaders and members of the party nationwide not to allow his father’s legacy go down the drain.

The first son of the late Chief Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) made the passionate appeal over the weekend.

Ojukwu spoke during the first Anambra State APGA Retreat/Dinner held at Royal Garden Hotel, Nibo.

He urged party faithful to be mindful of where they are coming from in their dealings with the party.

The retreat with the theme: “Thirteen years of APGA glorious government in Anambra State, need for sustainability,” was for the party’s state executive members as well as House of Assembly and National Assembly members’’.

Ojukwu, who recently returned to APGA after defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the peak of the last governorship election in the state, also urged party members to be mindful of his late father’s sacrifice of nurturing an Igbo party and ensure that APGA returned to its former glory.

His appeal came just as the national leadership of APGA announced that the part would soon embark on re-validation exercise for its members.

National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye who made the pronouncement at the retreat, stressed that the party cards issued to members, expired at the end of four years, hence the need to revalidate and issue new ones.