By Gilbert Ekezie

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has advised Nigerians in diaspora to develop positive attitude about the nation and not allow it to become a failed state as being envisaged in some quarters

The renowned cleric who is currently in the United States of America for the annual convention of his ministry in America and Canada, said these on Sunday while dedicating a branch of his church in Maryland, USA.

He noted that truth of the matter is that, there’s no place like home and implored all Nigerians living in other countries of the world, to develop positive disposition towards Nigeria. “Unless we all see the country as our common heritage and a project that must not fail, we will continue to move in the abyss of hopelessness and by so doing, ruining the future of generations yet unborn.”

Oke who is also the Presiding Bishop of Holy Spirit Ministries said though Nigeria is currently at crossroads, going through some challenges that bother on insecurity and economic hardship, among others, however maintained that the situations are not irredeemable.

According to him, with sincerity of purpose and the fear of God, especially on the part of the country’s leaders, the nation would be bailed out of the doldrums it has found itself.

“There’s no doubt, Nigeria and Nigerians are going through some difficult moments occasioned by banditry, killer Fulani herdsmen, general insecurity, corruption and untold economic hardship, we can come out of the woods if we all sincerely pursue equity and justice” he stressed

While appealing to the government to evolve solutions that could cushion the effects of the challenges the country is facing, Oke urged Nigerians in diaspora to always commit the nation in their prayers , for it to overcome the myriad of problems confronting It.

“I want to implore all Nigerians, including those living abroad to continue to be fervent in their prayers for Nigeria, so that the nation’s current situation will transit into a season of peace and rest for all of us. There is nothing like peace; it enhances growth and development on all fronts. This we should always covet.”

