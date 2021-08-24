From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria League of Women Voters(NILOWV) has charged Nigerian’s women aspiring for elected positions not to allow hurdles in the nation’s election processes demoralise them.

Chairperson of the group in Kebbi state,Mrs. Balkisu Haruna Abdullahi stated this during her paper presentation at their meeting with other members of the group from other local government areas of the state in Birnin Kebbi.

Abdullahi who stated the hurdles such as party’s primaries, national convention, general election, counting of votes, declaring of the winners, imposition of candidates,rigging, stuffing of ballots, violence,gender bias and postponement of elections, noted that, such lapses should not deter them from contesting.

According to her, “all these hurdles mentioned above should not demoralized any aspirant from pursuing her dream because since 2011,a number of electoral reforms have been carried out that led to a steady improvements of the quality of our elections.

” Nigeria knew that and there is a high level of consciousness that we must not allow the tide and hurdles to turn and return to the era of massive electoral fraud.

“It is interesting that the President has said repeatedly that the legacy he wants to leave for Nigeria is an electoral system with integrity, which produces free,fair, and credible election”.

She explained that,postponement of elections usually caused by the selfish interest in some quarters, stressed that,it could give room for election malpractice.

On Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021, the group canvassed for counting of votes at the polling units and declaring the results in the presence of voters to avoid doctoring of the results.