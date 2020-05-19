Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, a renowned Islamic scholar, has advised the people of Kaduna State not to allow the Eid-el-Fitr celebration roll back the gains of almost two months in the fight against COVID-19.

The Islamic scholar gave the advice while speaking to newsmen shortly after Gov. Nasir El-Rufai met with some Islamic scholars at the Government House.

He pointed out that the Eid celebration comes up only once in a year, adding that the rate of COVID-19 infections and related deaths were fewer in Kaduna state because of the proactive actions taken by government from the onset of the pandemic.

Gumi noted that unlike other countries where crowds in worship places could be controlled in the event of lifting the lockdown, in Nigeria it would be practically impossible.

“Once you allow people to come and pray, they are going to troop out in thousands you cannot control.

“The point is that we have stayed for over two months under lockdown; we are afraid that one single day will come and spoil all the gains that we had.

“Kaduna is one of the states that have the least infection rates.

“We can see the rate of the calamity in other northern states like Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Borno, but Alhamdulillah, because Kaduna had gone into lockdown earlier than these states, we have less infection rates. Nobody can deny this fact,’’ he said.

On the meeting, Gumi said that the Islamic scholars had advised the State Government on measures to take regarding the lockdown, adding that it is left for the government to take whatever decision it deemed fit.

Gumi, who is also a medical doctor, advised people to be their brothers’ keepers in these trying times.

He stressed that it was important for political leaders to consult other segments of the society, religious leaders, traditional leaders, professionals, on issues that concern the state. (NAN)