The League of Anambra Professionals (LAP) has asked all eligible voters in Anambra State to dust their voter’s card in readiness for the November 6 governorship election of the state.

LAP specifically warned the indigenes of the state against joining those campaigning for election boycott; saying that doing so amounts to one cutting his nose to spite his face.

President of LAP, Chijioke Okoli, SAN, in a statement, reminded Ndi Anambra of the dangers of abandoning their civic responsibility; saying that doing so would give election riggers the opportunity to manipulate the system and rig themselves in.

Okoli said that when politicians who have little or nothing to offer the state manipulate the system into the Government House, the case of the state would be that of jumping from frying pan into the fire.

“There is no doubt that the major ingredient of the present soup of acrimony and violence is the forthcoming Anambra gubernatorial election; the tension which usually attends major elections being heightened by the order of IPOB against conducting the election.

“We have thus seen the destruction of INEC and political party assets, including their billboards and cars; the violent disruption of political party campaigns with the result that most of the political campaign activities have been shifted to Lagos and Asaba in neighbouring Delta State.

“This is totally unacceptable. We hereby reiterate our long standing and unwavering advocacy for the conduct of free and fair election with large voter participation to birth a truly representative and accountable governorship in the state.

