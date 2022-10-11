From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tasked religious leaders in Nigeria to remain open while making efforts to unite people regardless of their faith, social backgrounds and political differences.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo stated when he had an audience, with a delegation from the Methodist Church of Nigeria led by its Prelate-Elect, Most Rev Oliver Ali Aba, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation came to brief the vice president on the forthcoming investiture of the Prelate-Elect next month in Lagos.

Speaking on the task before religious leaders in the country, Osinbajo emphasised the need for leaders of faith to be open at all times, accommodating all various interests and views regardless of religious or socio-political backgrounds.

According to him, “as believers, we have to be open and reach out to everyone. Christ died for all which is why it is very important that you reach out to everyone for the sake of unity.

“Part of the duties of Christian leadership is how to ensure that we are able to display Christ’s love so that many people can see and emulate.”

While recalling comments attributed to the Prelate-elect in an interview (about fighting corruption in and outside the Church), Osinbajo noted that a “major weakness in our country is lack of integrity. There are no perfect plans, no perfect budgets because all are eroded by corruption.”

He noted that “Sometimes even inside the church, leaders emphasise more of giving without talking about integrity”.

The VP expressed his support for the incoming Methodist leader at all times as he takes on the office of the Prelate next month.

Earlier in his remarks, the Prelate-Elect, the Most Revd Aba, who hails from Benue State praised the Buhari administration for all it has achieved, saying it has been delivering on the democracy dividend.

He also commended the efforts and commitment of Osinbajo to the development of society, describing him as the “father of Christians in Nigeria,” in his capacity as the VP, being the highest-ranking Christian officeholder in government.

“You are the father of Christians in Nigeria, you are the only one we can run to in times of need,” he said.

“There is so much that can be learnt from you, your humility, doggedness in governance and commitment to the service of the people. I have learnt all of these attributes and I shall replicate the same in leading the Methodist Church. I believe I can take the Methodist Church to higher grounds replicating your virtues.”

He then prayed “God will continue to bless you, may God keep you long and continue to preserve you for all the good things you have done for our country.”

The Prelate-Elect also presented the invitation letter of his investiture to the vice president and requested his presence at the event.

Aba was accompanied by the immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Barr Mohammed Abubakar, who is part of the planning of the investiture and also facilitated the visit of the delegation to the vice president.

Others are the wife of the Prelate-Elect, Deaconess Mariam Aba and the Chairman of the Investiture organising committee, Adams Otakwu.

Prelate-Elect Aba will be the first from Northern Nigeria. He was elected to the position at the biennial conference of the Methodist Church on August 14, 2022.