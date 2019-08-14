Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, has warned the people of Ijebuland not to allow politics influence the selection of the next Awujale.

He also urged them to ensure the most qualified person, who can continue the tradition of love and foster unity in Ijebuland, emerge as his successor.

He specifically said moneybags, who would derail the peace of the town, must not be considered for the stool.

Awujale gave the warning yesterday, while speaking during the Ojude Oba Festival, at the Awujale Pavilion, Ijebu Ode.

The festival with the theme: “The Uniqueness of Ijebu Nation,” had in attendance, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, former governors, Segun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, respectively, Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo, among other dignitaries.

The monarch noted that death is inevitable and no one can live forever, insisting proper selection process must be adhered to in choosing his successor for the continuous socio-cultural and economic development of Ijebuland.

“When I eventually go, please go for a capable successor. Reject any candidate that will put Ijebuland into retrogression.

“Do not politicise the process of selecting my successor. Do not go for people that will draw Ijebu backwards.

“If the next ruling house does not present a viable candidate, please reject them and go for the next ruling house with capable candidate.

“Do not go for moneybags that will destroy the achievements Ijebuland has recorded so far. My prayer is that Ijebuland will continue to grow from strength to strength.

“God will give you direction when picking my successor; ask God to guide you,” the monarch said.

Awujale lauded the age groups (regberegbe) for their contributions to the successful organisation of the annual event and expressed optimism that the festival, which according to him, had served as a meeting point of sons and daughters of Ijebuland, would continue to be a model of unity to the nation.

Oba Adetona, who bemoaned the infrastructural decay, particularly roads, in Ijebu Ode and environs, tasked the Dapo Abiodun-led administration to fix Ijebu Ode-Epe road as well as other township roads.

Governor Abiodun noted that Ojude Oba festival has become a unifying factor not only in Ijebuland but the entire state.

While lauding the Awujale for his fatherly role in ensuring peace and unity in his domain, Abiodun said his administration will continue to support activities capable of fostering unity and promoting love among the people.