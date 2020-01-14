Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Bishop of the Diocese Ijebu South-west, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Rt. Rev. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, has warned the South West governors not to allow sycophants hijack the operation of the recently launched Western Nigeria Security Network code named “Operation Amotekun.”

The cleric, who lauded the governors for mooting and implementing the idea, which according to him would address the security challenges in the region, equally urged the governors to ensure the security outfit is properly structured and funded.

The Bishop gave the warning while expressing his views on the state of the nation at the 10th anniversary address of the Ijebu South-west Diocese at the Bishop’s Court, Odogbolu, Ogun State, yesterday.

He explained that the security initiative would not only integrate the region but would enhance the security arrangement, noting that Operation Amotekun remained one initiative that had brought the South West governors together in unity in a long time.

While saying the operation of the regional security outfit should be coordinated by the police and supported by other security agencies, the cleric cautioned that members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and other untrained militia organisations should not be allowed to be part of. Operation Amotekun.

He emphasised that the outfit must be professionally organised and structured to meet up with contemporary security challenges, declaring that “anyone who wishes to join Amotekun should apply formally and be properly scrutinised.”

Ogunbanwo, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to allow the regional security outfit operate within the ambit of the law, to complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in tackling insecurity the southwest.

He further argued that each region should be allowed to set up its security network to fight against local and external crimes.