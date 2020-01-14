Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Bishop of the Diocese Ijebu South West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) Rt. Rev. Babatunde Ogunbanwo, has urged the South West governors not to allow sycophants hijack the operation of the recently launched Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed: Operation Amotekun.

The cleric, who lauded the governors for mooting and implementing the idea, which, according to him, would address the security challenges in the region, equally urged the governors to ensure the security outfit is properly structured and funded.

The bishop made the call yesterday, when he expressed his views on the state of the nation during the 10th anniversary of the Ijebu South West Diocese, at the Bishop’s Court, Odogbolu, Ogun State.

Ogunbanwo said the security initiative would not only further integrate the region but enhance the security arrangement, noting that Operation Amotekun remained one initiative that had brought the South West governors together, in unity, in a long time.

While saying the operation of the regional security outfit should be coordinated by the police and supported by other security agencies, the cleric cautioned that members of the Oodua People’s Congress and other untrained militia organisations should not be allowed to be part of Operation Amotekun.