Senate Chief Whip and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has dissociated himself from anybody or group attacking judges over his earlier conviction, which was nullified by the Supreme Court last Friday.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court had voided Kalu’s conviction by Justice Mohammed Idris on the grounds that the judge had no competence to handle the case, having been promoted to the Court of Appeal. Justice Idris presiding over the Federal High Court in Lagos, had continued Kalu’s case despite being elevated to the Court of Appeal. He sentenced the accused to 12 years imprisonment over alleged N7.2 billion fraud brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement by Emeka Nwala, his Special Assistant, Kalu said anybody that is criticising a judge does not have his mandate.

The senator said he had not directed anybody to issue a statement condemning judges and does not support such line of action.

He called on his supporters and well wishers to apply restraint and cease from criticising judges.

“Senator (Dr.) Orji Uzor Kalu has become aware that some people have taken to the media to criticise some judges or members of the judiciary in relation to his case. He is deeply disturbed by such development.

“Senator Kalu has not authorised any statement or comment on his case, his appeal or last week’s judgment of the Supreme Court. Also, he has not directed anyone to issue any statements on his behalf in connection to the case.

“While he has no control over the reactions of the public, the Senator felt compelled to call on his supporters and well-wishers for restraint and caution. Judges do not go to the media to justify their judicial actions and people should not go to the media to criticise judges for things done or not done in their official capacities. He therefore urges his supporters to cease and desist from any adverse media commentary against any judge on account of his case, or any other case for that matter.”