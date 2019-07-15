Noah Ebije, Kaduna

National President, Polymer Institute of Nigeria, Prof. Paul Mamza, has appealed to the Federal Government to drop the proposal for the ban on plastic bags and materials in the country.

Polymer Institute of Nigeria is an umbrella for all Polymer scientists, engineers, technologists and industrialist in Nigeria.

Recently, an environmental law prohibiting the use and manufacture of plastic bags in Nigeria passed through First Reading in the House of Representatives.

Regardless, Professor Mamza told newsmen that instead of banning plastic materials, Nigeria should be integrated into the technological world where Plastic wastes are used as a veritable recovery rather than the ban.

He said: “Recently, the House of Representatives passed an Environmental law prohibiting the use and manufacture of plastic bags in Nigeria through first reading, but, I want to say that there is no alternative to plastics yet.

“Plastics have replaced traditional materials, due to its higher technical advantage and low cost. Most superior materials that run automobiles, household items and initially, all materials in commercial uses, are made from plastics.

“In some countries like Singapore, polymeric wastes were utilised in the generation of electricity.

“The Government of Nigeria, rather than ban the use of plastic bags, should engage polymer professionals in finding ways of environmentally friendly disposal of plastics by novelty of waste to wealth.

“Nigeria must be integrated into the technological world where plastic wastes are used as veritable recovery rather than simple ban.

“Modern technologies also offer viabilities of biodegradable and photodegradable polymers. The built–in disposability of plastics, through the use of microorganisms or photosensitive groupings, are areas of current research and development that Nigeria should key into, not outright ban on plastic bags.

“All levels of government in Nigeria should invest in science and technology, especially polymer science and technology, which is a springboard for economic prosperity.”