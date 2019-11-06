Kogi State police commissioner, Hakeem Busari, has called on the Kogi electorate not to be afraid of coming out enmasse to exercise their voting rights as police are ready to provide adequate security.

The commissioner was speaking on Tuesday while receiving participants of media peace day rally organised by the Kogi state council of Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ in collaboration with Search for Common Ground, a non governmental organisation preaching peace .

He said that with the kind of security arrangement being put in place by the police, there would be no reason to entertain any fear.

He also assured politicians and their supporters of adequate security, saying that everyone has been given level playing ground for campaign.

“We have enough personnel, at least 8 policemen and other security agencies ready to collaborate with us on that day to give necessary assurance to the people”,he noted.

He said: “the Inspector General of Police have provided us with additional police to man the polling station so that everybody will be able to come out and exercise their franchise without any fear of molestation.”

Also, the state resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor James Apam assured of the commission’s readiness to conduct a clean election that would be acceptable to all.

“We are committed to conducting free and clean election. However, this can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace, so the youth should not allow themselves to be tools for violence during the election and even after that”.

Earlier, the state Chairman of National Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Ann Olurinde had on behalf of Kogi journalists, presented a position letter calling on both the police and INEC to ensure that the elections take place free of violence.