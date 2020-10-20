Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse not to be afraid to speak out and seek for justice .

The Governor vowed that the state government would ensure that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are prosecuted in line with relevant law.

San-wolu who spoke at the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of the National Women Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO)promised that his administration would do everything possible to ensure that victims expeditiously get the necessary support to overcome the psychological trauma associated with the abuse.

He commended COWLSO for playing up the issue of domestic violence and rape through the conference, just as he assured that the state government remained committed to the implementation of the Child Rights Act.

He advised that victims must summon the courage to speak out, saying that nothing would justify the crimes of domestic violence and sexual assault and urged members of the public to report cases of abuse in their areas.