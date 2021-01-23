By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned young people to resist being used as agents of destruction. State Party Chairman Adedeji Doherty, who spoke at a virtual town hall meeting, said the party is ready to empower youths and women to make them better citizens.

Doherty called on young people to demand meaningful dividends of democracy from the political class which is their fundamental rights as citizens.

The state party leader pledged the party’s readiness to invest in young people and women ahead of 2023 elections, saying: ‘Our youths and women are top priorities to us. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that they are mentally and physically empowered to reason rationally to make them have the capacity to make the right decisions and achieve their own personal goals.

‘The 2020 #EndSARS was an eye-opener, we never had it this hard during PDP reign, the world has moved on, and we must not allow our youths to be used and dumped. We are moving on to incorporate the over five million nonparticipatory electorates in the state who are neither here nor there during elections. We have all the trappings to bring succour to the people.’

He called on members of the party to work selflessly to fix and strengthen the structure of the party for efficient and effective management. ‘We must be ready to make sacrifices and work hand in glove to ensure we bounce back bigger. Our party means well for the people and that trust the people have in us must not be eroded,’ he said.

He called on the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to save the country from a further economic downswing by engaging professionals across the board to act on right policies and programmes to improve lives.