From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Former minority leader in the House of Representatives, Farouk Aliyu, has called on northern youths not to be cajoled by provocation that is capable of dividing the country.

Adamu made the call, yesterday, at his country home, Birnin Kudu during the All Progressives Congress (APC) registration exercise.

Farouk urged citizens to restrain themselves from temptation to act against the law, stating that there were certain elements, hell bent, trying to cause trouble through divisive means.

He said security operatives were on top of the situation while northern governors were holding meetings to proffer solutions to the crisis.

Farouk said perpetuators of violence would be brought to book.