From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A prominent politician, Alhaji Farouk Adamu Aliyu has pleaded with the Northern youths not to be cajoled by provocations that is capable of dividing the country.

Alhaji Farouk Adamu who was a former minority leader in the house of representatives made the appeal yesterday at his country home, Birnin kudu for the All Progressives Congress APC registration exercise.

Alhaji Farouk asked citizens to restrain themselves from all temptation to act against the law, stating that there are certain elements that are hell bent in trying to cause trouble through divisive means.

He said the security operatives are on top of the stituation while the northern states governor’s are presently holding meetings in Kaduna to profer solutions to the crises.

He assured that perpetuators of insighing violence in some parts of the country would definitely be brought to book.

He also pleaded with officials saddled with the registration exercise of the APC to be fair, just and make sure all that came for the exercise have been accorded such liberty.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android