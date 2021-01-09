From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has narrated how he almost lost his life as a result of contracting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Ojudu, in a piece entitled, “My Journey To COVIDOM” posted on his Facebook wall, said his travail with the virus happened after he travelled to Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, to attend the funeral of the father of a primary school friend in December last year.

He narrated how he had on a consistent basis taken COVID-19 tests monthly, which always returned negative.

Ojudu, who advised those still in doubt about the existence of the virus to desist from doing so, saying he received the news of a positive result with shock.

The presidential aide cautioned against parties and large gatherings in view of the vicious nature of the second wave of the pandemic virus.

The post reads: