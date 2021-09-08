Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has flayed the reference to persons kidnapping and killing innocent Nigerians, particularly in the northern part of the country, as bandits rather than terrorists.

The governor stated this while receiving members of the Governing Board, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) led by its Chairman, Dr. Godknows Igali, and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

Akeredolu said in order to achieve the country’s goals for science and technological advancement, the government must make the country conducive for the living, particularly the youths.

The governor who stressed that Nigerians were currently living in fear because of insecurity, said something must be done urgently to address the situation and restore hope to the people.

“Look at what is happening in Zamfara. They try to clothe it and call them bandits; they are terrorists. So, the growth in science cannot be based on just your charge, but the conducive environment in the country. For us in science and technology, we need to do more. Japanese, Chinese and other developed countries send people to where science is the best. We have heard of countries that sent their people to the USA to train on science and technology. They didn’t stay there. They went back to their country to develop it. Commitment to one’s country is key. But we need to make this country a livable place so that the young ones will be confident and have hope to live in this country.”

Akeredolu emphasised the need for the country to embrace modern ways of animal husbandry, describing open grazing as old method that should be jettisoned.

“Today, I can say there are modern ways of animal husbandry and we have to take the bull by the horns. We are not afraid to take decisions. Modernity has taught us that you can extract more milk from cows in a modern way better than when you take them from one place to another. It is about science. People have developed that science. I am happy when I see Mr.President going to Katsina and visiting his cows. They are well kept because of technology of animal husbandry. We must embrace it.”

Akeredolu described FUTA as one of the leading universities in the country, particularly in terms of research.

Chairman, Governing Council of the school, Igali, lauded the strides of Akeredolu, adding that the state was poised to get to the top place in the country.

