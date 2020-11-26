By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has urged police officers not to be demoralised by attacks suffered by many of them during the #EndSARS protests.

Adamu gave the advice in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Thursday while addressing a cross section of police officers at the state police command headquarters during a visit to the command.

The IGP, who paid a visit to Ondo State to assess the level of destruction done during the #EndSARS protests, said police were not given firearms to fight against citizens but rather to protect them.

‘Please, do not be demoralised. Your job is to protect the citizens and their property, so we should come out and do our jobs with confidence,’ he said.

Adamu, who also asked police officers to protect themselves against attacks, said the police have the right to defend themselves in case of physical danger.

The police boss said the recent mass promotion of junior officers was to encourage them to do their job diligently more than ever before, noting that various reforms including introduction of police trust fund and health insurance scheme had been approved by the federal government to boost their morale.

He pleaded with his men to continue to do their job confidently.