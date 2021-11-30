From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has reawakened the hope of Christians in the Nigerian project, urging them not to give up on their dreams and that of the country.

A statement by his media, Ayuba Pam, indicated that the NCPC boss gave the charge at two separate church services held at the Theological College of Northern Nigeria (TCNN), Bukuru, and the Assemblies of God Church Northern Nigeria (AGNN) Gura-Riyom, Gyel, all in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

At the TCNN Chapel, Rev Pam who was the Guest Speaker at the annual thanksgiving service of the seminary school said thanksgiving is a part of Christian life and believers should see it as a clarion call to thank God in all situations.

Rev Pam, who doubles as the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Nigeria and the FCT, Abuja, challenged Christians to have hope, which he said, without it nothing can be achieve.

He added: “Hope is important to all believers. If we don’t have hope, we can’t go anywhere. We need to have hope in our country, Nigeria. The country, just like Thessalonica in the days of Paul, is passing through many challenges. All we need is hope.

“There’s still hope in Nigeria, the number of refugees, notwithstanding. We are still managing the country with the hope that things will get better. Hope is all about changing our conditions. Paul spoke to the Thessalonians about the hope that was awaiting them on the last day.

“I see hope returning to Nigeria. We shall conquer our enemies. No matter the condition we pass through as a people, we must have hope that our tomorrow shall be better than today.”

He prayed for reawakened spirits to do good works, “because we have a God who is in us that’s greater than the one in the world. “We should be confident of the hope we have which is beyond human life. The hope in Christ is the only thing that saves us”.

The NCPC boss reminded Christians that they are born to occupy and carry out God’s assignment saying “understanding the times and the situation we shall overcome.

“Let us rise and pick up our assignments and not be afraid just like David who fought Goliath, Moses who led the children of Israel to cross the Red Sea and Joshua who led them to cross River Jordan,” he said.