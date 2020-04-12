A Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Malachy Maduewesi, has urged Christians not to be discouraged by the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but to take strength in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Maduewesi of Catholic Diocese of Awka said God had a way of turning even diseases and problems around for good.

He believed the lockdown, will pave way for healing of people, both physically and psychologically.

He said pandemic had always paved ways, not only for cure but also, for some many discoveries, citing the example of the pandemic that occurred between and 1918 and 1920.

“The Great Influenza Pandemic presents a plausible worst-case scenario for today’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic, which lasted from 1918 to 1920, was estimated to have caused 39 million deaths, equivalent to two percent of the world’s population at that time.

“After the pandemic in 1920, so many discoveries were introduced in the health sector, as many governments embraced the concept of socialised medicine, that is, healthcare for all, free at the point of delivery, and various insurance scheme, among others.