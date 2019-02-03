LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Retiring Bishop of Kwara State diocese of the Anglican Church, Dr Olusegun Adeyemi, at the weekend described Nigerian politicians as people of same family, saying that people should not be fooled by different personalities and political parties in the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin as part of activities to mark his retirement as Archbishop of Anglican Church, Kwara State, Dr. Adeyemi said that Nigerian politicians relate well among themselves behind closed doors.

The clergy, who lamented that most political- office seekers are only interested in perpetuity of what they can get rather than providing the dividends of democracy, added that many politicians use money, charms, and engage in electoral malpractices by conniving with INEC and security agencies to assume positions of authority.

“Don’t be fooled by different parties they say they belong to. They meet themselves behind closed doors, where majority of their supporters won’t see them. What connects most of them is perpetuity of what they can get rather than what they can do to improve the society.

“However, everyone should be reminded that judgement would come upon all our actions on earth. We need to come to sanity of Godliness because there will be no peace for every bad leader.

“Commonwealth should be for common people. With all the wealth and acquisition, one will still die. So, we should work with fear of God.

“I want Nigerians to believe that we can get it right with prayer. We can truly build this nation because this nation is a gift to all of us,” he said.

The cleric who said that church is the conscience of the nation, added that part of responsibilities of the church is not to serve as opposition political parties to government, but to commend when government is doing it right and to advise it behind closed doors when things are not going well.

Speaking on the prevalence of drug addiction and abuse among the youths in the country, the clergy encouraged government and its agencies to control access to drugs and chemicals to check the trend among young people, saying that lots of people have unfettered access to drugs and alcohol in most parts of the country.

He also said that poverty among the people must be addressed to check drug use, adding that some people would do anything to get money, even rituals, instead of living quality lifestyle.

The retiring Anglican Bishop of Kwara diocese advised the incoming bishop to always ask God for His face before taking any of his actions and decisions, saying, “if you don’t ask God, you’re finished.”