Vera Wisdom-Bassey

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has advised Nigerians to invest in meaningful ventures, even as the economy is dwindling to tap into God’s blessings.

The cleric, who gave the advice during the just concluded programme of the church, tagged:“Hope for the Needy” narrated how an unemployed man, Chigozie, invested N5,000 on a “recharge and receive business” in 2018 and in 2019, God elevated him to a millionaire.

Pastor Muoka told his audience that great potential abound: “If we can invest the little we have, no matter how little you invest on any business, God will establish it. He is the Rock of ages and he will establish all that you do. Don’t stay idle. We must be engaged for God to establish and prosper us. Lay your hands on something to make a living, don’t be idle,” he said.

He also prayed for God’s protection over those opposed by any one and assured them that God would meet their needs irrespective of who they were.

“Several generations till date, God has been intervening for his people and he is ready to intervene for you,” he said.