Vera Wisdom-Bassey

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has advised Nigerians to invest in meaningful ventures, even as the economy is dwindling to tap into God’s blessings.

The cleric, who gave the advice during the just concluded programme of the church, tagged:“Hope for the Needy” narrated how an unemployed man, Chigozie, invested N5,000 on a “recharge and receive business” in 2018 and in 2019, God elevated him to a millionaire.