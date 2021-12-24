From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has cautioned media practitioners against being mouthpiece for any interest group in the country.

It said it was conscious of the harm fake news, hate speech and unprofessional broadcast had cost societies. It urged media practitioners to be extremely cautious of the contents they put out to the public.

Director-General of the NBC, Balarabe Ilelah, stated this during a media parley, yesterday, in Abuja.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said media practitioners enjoy a privilege position with special access to protagonists and decision-makers, and had the duty to ask questions that listeners and viewers and the society needed answers to.

“The practitioner should never be a mere mouthpiece for any interest group or groups. He or she should critically report the words and actions of both sides, subjecting them to critical analysis and exposing what is false or threatening to society and its freedoms. We know the harm fake news, hate speech and unprofessional broadcast has cost societies. We must be extremely cautious of the contents we put out there.”

He said with the Digital Switch Over (DSO), there would be over 200 channels and probably over a thousand organised production outfits looking to feed them with content.