By Christopher Oji

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr. Isah Jere Idris has warned members of the public that the services is not recruiting new personnel.

According to NIS boss, the public should disregard any announcement concerning on going recruitment exercise as those behind the announcement are fakes .

In a Statement , by Service Public Relations Officer, ACI Amos Okpu, “The attention of the Comptroller General of Immigration Isah Jere Idris, has been drawn to some reports announcing a recruitment exercise into the Service. In some of the reports, unsuspecting job seekers are required to visit a certain portal to apply and later be directed to a link where they would be expected to make some payments.

“These reports including the portal are not only false, but are also calculated ploys to deceive and defraud unsuspecting job seekers into parting away with their hard-earned resources. “The Service is currently not conducting any recruitment exercise and, therefore, members of the public are by this notice, enjoined to ignore such publications to avoid falling into the antics of job scammers.

“The CG, hereby, restates that the Service has always used all the conventional as well as its verified social media platforms including the website to announce any recruitment exercise and that in such exercises, members of the public are never required to make any payments whatsoever.

“”He therefore, wishes to use this medium to call on the public to completely ignore such spurious publications of recruitment exercise into the Service to avoid being defrauded by unscrupulous and deceitful elements out there. He assures that deliberate efforts are being made to get at those behind such fraudulent recruitment activities with a view to bringing them before the law”.