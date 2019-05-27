Moshood Adebayo

Wife of the incoming Lagos State governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has said residents should not be surprised if they found her cleaning gutters, sweeping streets after her husband, Babajide, have been inaugurated as governor.

She disclosed this at the handover of the leadership of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to her by Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, yesterday.

‘’We are going to diagnose the society, challenges and take COWLSO to the next level. Don’t be surprised if you see your first-lady clean the gutters and sweeping the streets. We’re going to do it together,” she said.

Sanwoolu commended Ambode’s wife for her efforts in transforming COWLSO, as chairman of the committee in the past four years, promising to work together with the women to further raise the bar in service to the state.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Ambode said she was driven by the need to fill observed gaps in the health sector, particularly in the provision of healthcare services to women and children.

Ambode, who appreciated members of the committee for their support and steadfast, urged them and other segments of the society to extend the same support to the incoming COWLSO chairman.