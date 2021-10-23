Mr Solomon Babarinde of Christ Reign Church, Ilorin, has advised youths to protect government facilities and shun acts of vandalism.

Babarinde, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged youths to be responsible citizens not become a threat to the country they are aspiring to lead.

He however noted that most youths were not happy with the situation in the country and formed the habit of destroying government owned facilities.

“Stop destroying government facilities all in the name of frustration. The facilities are meant to be enjoyed and not to be destroyed.

“Enough of pipe line destruction, enough of street lights destruction, enough of public building destruction.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“Youths are to encourage the government to do more and not discourage them by vandalising everything. Government needs your cooperation and support to attain great nation,” he said.

The cleric also advised youths to be agents of change and not allow themselves to be used as agents of destruction.

He, however, called on government at all levels to prioritise youths empowerment and save them from mental frustration.

“Government should incorporate youths into their plans. Create job opportunities for them and empower them with entrepreneurship skills,” the advised. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .