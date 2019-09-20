Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has urged workers to ensure the trust given to them by the government is not betray.

He has further urged them to be patient and loyal to the government and service in the interest of the country.

Yemi-Esan gave the advice on Friday during the special Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque Abuja as party of activities marking this year’s “Nigeria Civil Service Week celebration 2019.”

She was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Abdullaziz Mashi.

“The trust given to us by government should not betray. The workers need to be patient, loyalty, obedient and disciplined. We all grow through the ranks to be where we are,” she said.

On his part, an Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmad Makari, urged workers to emulate the fathers of the nation by being dedicated to service and being patience.

“They should continue to work for the progress of the country. And their sacrifice is the present and future generation. Government should make life easier for the workers so that they can continue to serve the nation,” he said.

The cleric said the N30,000 minimum wage being asked for by the workers was not too much due to the present economic condition in the country.

According to the calendar of events, other activities have also been arranged for the week-long annual event themed “The Intersection of Youth Empowerment and Migration: Entrenching the Culture of Good Governance, ICT and Innovation for Inclusive Service Delivery.”